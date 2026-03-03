Israel, Iran Trade Accusations As UN Debates Protection Of Children In Conflict Zones

A damaged apartment is seen a day after it was struck by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv, Israel | Image: AP

Tehran: Tensions between Israel and Iran spilled over into diplomatic channels at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday, as representatives from both nations held separate press conferences on the sidelines of a Security Council meeting focused on protecting children in armed conflict.

The juxtaposition of high-level discussions on humanitarian protection and ongoing military hostilities underscored the challenges facing the international body as it seeks to uphold international law in conflict zones.

Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon addressed reporters that joint U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran will continue as long as it is necessary.

"We are hitting decisively, surgically without apology," said Danon.

Responding to reports of attacks on Iranian schools and civilian infrastructure, Danon asserted that Israeli forces target only military assets. He expressed regret for any civilian casualties.

In a sharply worded press conference, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani condemned U.S.-Israeli military actions, asserting that Iran's major cities and densely populated areas have been targeted, resulting in civilian casualties, including students, which violate the UN Charter.

"These acts constitute aggression, they constitute war crimes, they constitute crimes against humanity. The United States cannot remain silent. The United Nations cannot remain silent. Accountability is not optional. It is deeply shameful and hypocritical that only the very first day of its presidency of the Security Council, the United States convenes a high-level meeting on protecting children and technology and education in armed conflict under the agenda item of maintaining international peace and security, while at the same time, launching missile strikes against Iranian cities and bombing schools and killing children. Words about peace and protection cannot cover act of aggression," said Iravani.