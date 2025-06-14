Israeli Air Force Pounds Over Iranian Military Installations, Dismantle Tehran’s Air Defence, Tensions High In Middle East

Tel Aviv: In a bold overnight operation, the Israeli Air Force flew dozens of fighter jets over the skies of Tehran and carried out strikes on several military targets. These included Iranian air defence systems and surface-to-air missile infrastructure.

The action comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. According to Israeli military officials, the purpose of the strike was to weaken Iran’s ability to defend itself from future air attacks.

First Strike Deep Inside Iran Since Tenions Began

Major General Tomer Bar, the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, said this was the first time since the start of the war that so many Israeli jets had flown over Tehran, nearly 1,500 kilometres away from Israel.

He said the mission targeted dozens of defence-related installations. “We chose to act in the face of an existential threat to our citizens, with professionalism, determination, and precision,” Bar said after reviewing the results of the mission.

Israel Calls It a ‘Strategic Step’

Gen. Bar described the operation as both “operational and national” in its significance. According to him, these strikes improve Israel's air superiority and give the military more freedom to act inside Iranian territory if needed.

The operation, he added, required detailed planning, strong coordination, and the use of advanced technology. “Operations like this one need complex integration between various wings and units,” said Bar.

Air Force Will Keep Defending Israel, Says Chief