Tel Aviv Under Fire as Iran Launches Third Wave of Missiles; 2 Dead, Dozens Injured

Tel Aviv: In the early hours of Saturday, Iran launched yet another wave of missile attacks on Israel—its third in less than 24 hours—striking several major cities and triggering widespread panic as air raid sirens blared across the country. The renewed attack came shortly after Israel carried out back-to-back airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear installations.

Skyscrapers Targeted in Tel Aviv

In one of the most severe attacks, multiple high-rise buildings in central Tel Aviv were directly hit by Iranian missiles. Videos widely shared on social media captured dramatic scenes showing bright flashes streaking through the night sky before explosive impacts rocked the cityscape. In one clip, a missile appeared to breach the Iron Dome defence system and slammed into a tower, setting off a massive blaze and filling the skyline with dense smoke.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), confirming the ongoing barrage, said in a statement, “All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles,” as explosions continued through the early morning.

Casualties and Widespread Damage

Local media, citing the health department, reported that at least two Israeli settlers were killed in the latest round of attacks, while more than 50 others were injured in Tel Aviv alone. Several individuals were reportedly trapped under debris, and many sustained injuries from flying shrapnel and collapsing structures.

The Health Ministry, run by Israel’s ruling Likud party, said a number of the wounded remain in critical condition. Emergency rescue teams have been deployed across the city to search for survivors and provide immediate medical assistance.

Panic Spreads as Sirens Sound Across Cities

Air raid sirens were activated in several key cities, including Jerusalem and Haifa, forcing thousands of residents to take cover in underground shelters. The continuous sound of alarms, coupled with the fear of further attacks, has created an atmosphere of intense anxiety among the Israeli public.

In a social media update, an IDF spokesperson stated, “Millions of Israelis keep running to shelters as Iran keeps shooting more ballistic missiles at Israel,” highlighting the scale and persistence of the threat.

Retaliation for Israeli Strikes

Saturday’s missile offensive is believed to be Iran’s direct response to Israel’s “preemptive” strikes on Iranian soil just hours earlier. In what was described as a major escalation, the Israeli Air Force reportedly targeted more than 200 sites, including suspected nuclear and military facilities across Iran.