'If we don’t stop them, you’re next': Israel Issues Global Warning in New Video, Claims Iran’s ‘Destruction Plan’ Targets Multiple Countries

Updated 17 June 2025 at 09:15 IST
Tel Aviv: As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released a video message claiming that Iran’s ambitions go beyond Israel, and warning that countries like the United States, China, Russia, and several European and Middle Eastern nations could be future targets.
In a video shared on social media, the IDF issued a stark warning with the caption, “If we don’t stop them, you’re next.”
The video, part of a public messaging campaign, alleges that Iran has a long-term strategic plan involving its ballistic missile capabilities and its nuclear development efforts. The narrative suggests that Iran's threats are not confined to Israel, but extend to a wide list of countries.
The video mentions the following countries as part of what Israel describes as Iran's "next" targets:
United States, China, Russia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Sweden, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Kazakhstan, Canada, Hungary, and Lithuania.
READ MORE: ‘Immediately Evacuate Tehran’: Trump Issues Warning as Israel-Iran Conflict Grows | Republic World
A narrator in the video stated that, “What if your biggest enemy had a plan aimed at your annihilation? Israel doesn't need to imagine. Iran has a plan—based around their existing missile capabilities and accelerating nuclear efforts. A plan that threatens millions of innocent civilians. A plan that doesn’t stop with us.”
While no independent verification has been provided for these claims, and Iran has not publicly responded to the video as of now, the messaging comes amid the backdrop of a deadly missile exchange between the two nations that has now entered its fifth day.
Published 17 June 2025 at 09:15 IST