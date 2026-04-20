Israel Never Talked Me Into War, Says Trump; Reiterates 'Iran Can Never Have Nuclear Weapons'

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that Israel has not talked him into the war with Iran that has dragged on for over eight weeks. He reiterated that the events that unfolded on October 7, 2023, during which the Iran-backed terrorist unit Hamas launched a major terrorist attack on Israel, as well as his firm conviction that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, led him to launch this conflict against the Middle Eastern nation.

“Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did.” Trump posted on Truth Social.

In a sharp rebuttal against the liberal media, which had analysed that while Trump may be interested in an off-ramp and may have erred in launching its offensive against Iran, he said, “I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged. Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing.”

Offering some optimism in the second round of delegation-level talks between Iran and the US, Trump said, “And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future! President DJT.”

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What Led To The Media Narrative

The Trump administration has usually maintained that they are not interested in fighting wars overseas. However, the war in the Middle East that has now been raging for the last several weeks, along with the blockade of Hormuz, which has choked the word's most critical energy corridor, seems to indicate to many geopolitical observers that Trump may have erred in his game plan and wants a face-saver exit from the Middle East.

Many have even held the view that Trump's misadventures in Iran may have been terribly ill-advised. It is also possible that Trump may have acted out of pressure from his close ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the strong Zionist lobby in the US.

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The Trump administration has maintained that a “regime change” has taken place in Iran, citing the assassination of the country's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It has also claimed that the new “regime” in Iran is reasonable and wants to negotiate.