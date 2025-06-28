‘Israel Ran to Daddy’: Iran Hits Back at Donald Trump, Warns It Will Show ‘Real Power’ if Provoked

New Delhi: Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi hits back at US President Donald Trump’s attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning that the country will not hesitate to unveil its “real capabilities” if provoked and declaring that Israel had “no choice but to run to daddy” to avoid Iranian missiles. “The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults. If Illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its Real Capabilities, which will certainly END any Delusion about the Power of Iran,” Araghchi posted on X.

Araghchi asserted that Iran’s people knew their worth and valued their independence, adding that the country would never allow others to determine its destiny. “The complexity and tenacity of Iranians is famously known in our magnificent carpets, woven through countless hours of hard work and patience. But as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny,” he said.

Taking a toll on Trump, he asked him(Trump) to change his “disrespectful and unacceptable tone” towards Iran’s Supreme Leader if he was genuine about a deal. “If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers,” Araghchi said. He added, “Good will begets good will, and respect begets respect.”

Donald Trump: 'Iran Lied About War Win, I Saved Khamenei From Death’

The Iran foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi's remarks came after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, attacked Khamenei for claiming victory in the war with Israel, calling the Iranian leader’s statement a “lie” and claiming he had saved Khamenei from death.

“Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so,” Trump said. He claimed Iran’s nuclear sites were “OBLITERATED” and that he knew “EXACTLY where he was sheltered” but did not let Israel or the US armed forces “terminate his life”.

“I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!’” he added. Trump further claimed he had demanded Israel pull back “a very large group of planes” headed towards Tehran to prevent a major attack and civilian casualties, and that he had stopped working on sanctions relief after Khamenei’s statements, warning Iran to get back into the “World Order flow” or face worsening conditions.