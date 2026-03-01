Israel Releases Footage of Strike at 'Heart of Iran' After Khamenei's Assassination | WATCH

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday released the video of an airstrike in the "heart of Iran", after its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed.

The IDF conducted strikes in Iran as part of Operation 'Roaring Lion'.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "WATCH: For the first time since the start of Operation 'Roaring Lion', the IAF is striking targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran. Over the past day, the IAF conducted large-scale strikes to establish aerial superiority and pave the path to Tehran."

Israel also killed Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Iranian Chief of Staff of the armed forces.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "ELIMINATED: Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Iranian Chief of Staff of the armed forces. Additionally, the IDF struck & eliminated 7 members of the top Iranian security leadership in Tehran and 40 senior commanders."

The IDF then further struck two fighter jets at the airport of Tabriz in western Iran, as the jets were prepared for takeoff.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "STRUCK: Two F5 and F4 fighter jets at the airport of Tabriz in western Iran, as the jets were prepared for takeoff. The strike was conducted to degrade the Iranian Air Force's activities and to further expand the degradation of their aerial defense."

The IDF then said that Iran produces dozens of ballistic missiles per month with a clear acceleration in its recovery pace.