'Don't Look Away. Watch the Film': Israel Releases Video of Women Soldiers Kidnapped by Hamas | Image:X

New Delhi: The Israel Foreign Ministry on Wednesday released a video showing the horrific kidnapping of its five women soldiers by Palestinian militant group Hamas after the unprecedented October 7 attack in the country which triggered the Gaza war.

The video was posted by the official account of Israel on X. The video shows the pyjama-clad women stunned and horrified with some having blood stains over their bodies. Israel claimed that they have been held hostage by Hamas terrorists for more than 230 days (8 months).

The woman hostages were identified as Liri, Karina, Agam, Daniella and Naama.

In a post on X, @Israel tweeted quoting the Hamas terrorist who referred to the women soldiers, “Here, these are the girls who can get pregnant,”

It further wrote, “This is video footage depicting the horrific kidnapping of 5 female Israeli hostages: Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa and Naama Levy. They have been held hostage by Hamas terrorists for more than 230 days (8 months). Think of what that means for these young women(sic).”

The footage which was previously withheld by Israel after the attack was released after their families gave approval to raise awareness about the horrors that young women are facing.

“The families of Liri, Karina, Agam, Daniella and Naama have approved the release of the footage to raise awareness about the horrors their daughters are facing as hostages in Gaza(sic),” it said in another post.

The family members of the hostages hoped that the circulation of video may help in their return.

The government put the subtitled three-minute clip in public domain in an attempt to garner support from national and international media.

"These girls are still in the captivity of Hamas. Please don't look away," government spokesperson David Mencer was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. "Watch the film. Support Israel in bringing our people home," he added.

The footage shows the young women being bound and bundled into a jeep to take them to their next destination. The video captured the brutality inflicted upon the soldier by Hamas they one of the militants was seen forcing a soldier to walk despite her foot injury which made it difficult for her to proceed towards the vehicle.

"I have friends in Palestine," 19-year-old Naama Levy pleaded in English.

According to the Hostages Families Forum, which represents relatives of the 124 people - mostly civilians - still under the captivity of Hamas, said the footage was recovered from bodycams worn by gunmen who attacked the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel where the women served as surveillance spotters.

"The Israeli government must not waste another moment; it must return to the negotiating table today!," news agency Reuters quoted the Forum as saying.

Israel claims that 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 abducted in the Hamas attack on Israel which triggered their war against the militant group in Gaza.

For the past seven months, war has been raging in the region with Israel aiming to eliminate the Islamist group. As per the Gaza health authorities, over 35,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the war. Meanwhile, Israel's military claims that they have lost 286 soldiers so far.

