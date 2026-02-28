Israel Shuts Down Gas Fields After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

The Israeli Energy Ministry has ordered the temporary shutdown of parts of the country's natural gas reservoirs after Israel and the United States on Iran on Saturday.

The Leviathan gas field offshore Israel, operated by Chevron (CVX.N), opens new tab has been shut down, three sources told Reuters. Energean’s (ENOG.L), opens new tab production vessel that serves several Israeli fields has also been shut down, the company said in a statement.

Israel’s ministry said the decision was based on “the current situation and in accordance with security assessments”.

It said country’s energy needs would be met through alternative sources and that the electricity sector was prepared to operate power stations using alternative fuels if necessary.

Advertisement

Chevron directed a request for comment to the ministry, which declined to specify which fields were affected.