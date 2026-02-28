Updated 28 February 2026 at 17:59 IST
What Is Operation Epic Fury & Operation Lion's Roar? All About US-Israel's Joint Strike On Iran
'Operation Epic Fury' is the code name for the ongoing strikes launched by the United States of America and Israel against Iran on Saturday. Meanwhile, Israel called its part 'Operation Lion's Roar'.
New Delhi: 'Operation Epic Fury' is the code name for the ongoing strikes launched by the United States of America and Israel against Iran on Saturday. The attack comes just days after US President Donald Trump gave a 10-day ultimatum to Iran to finalise the nuclear deal.
President Donald Trump announced the operation against Iran via a video message, stating goals to eliminate imminent threats, destroy Iran's military capabilities and topple its government. The Pentagon officially called the operation ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Meanwhile, Israel called its part 'Operation Lion's Roar'.