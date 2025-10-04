Israel Strikes on Gaza Continue Despite Trump’s 'Stop Bombing' Call

Despite US President Donald Trump's call to stop bombing Gaza, Israeli strikes continued on Saturday, killing at least 36 people, including children. The strike targeted Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood, and several nearby buildings.

Israel said the strike targeted a Hamas militant who posed a threat to its troops. The military added that it regrets harm to civilians and tries to avoid it.

Trump's Peace Push

Donald Trump stressed on his peace plan, which includes ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal, and releasing hostages. He said that delays could jeopardize the deal, saying, “Let’s get this done, FAST.”

Hamas’ response, backed by the Islamic Jihad group, raised hopes among Palestinians for an end to the two-year war. Many Gazans see this as a rare chance for peace after repeated failed ceasefires and an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Hamas fears that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may block the deal, leaving Trump’s call unheard.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich opposed the pause, calling it a 'grave mistake'.

Global Leaders Support ‘Two Nation Theory’

Countries like Canada, UK, Australia have been vocal about ‘two nation theory’ urging both the countries to settle with mutual understanding living peacefully side by side. Netanyahu’s office said Israel was preparing to implement the first stage of Trump’s peace plan. Israeli media reported that the military was told to reduce attacks.