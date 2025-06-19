Israel Strikes Iran's Arak Heavy Water Reactor Hours After Warning Public To Flee Area

Israel has struck the 40MW Arak heavy water reactor. This follows an IDF evacuation order to residents around the reactor. | Image: X

Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli forces have targeted the Arak heavy water reactor, according to Iranian state television. The 40MW reactor was struck by Israeli Air Forces using F-15I Ra'am fighters armed with bunker-buster bombs.

The Israeli Air Force posted on X, “The nuclear reactor in the Arak region of Iran was attacked, including the structure that seals the reactor, which is a main component in the production of plutonium, thus preventing its ability to be used again for the production of nuclear weapons.”

Users on social media posted images of plumes of smoke rising from the facility. Prior to the strike, the Israel Defense Forces had issued a warning advising residents of Arak and Khondab to evacuate the area.

"Dear citizens, for your safety and health, we ask that you leave the designated area on the map within the cities or Arak and Khandab as soon as possible,” said the Israel Defense Forces, posting on X.