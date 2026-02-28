After Iran, Israel Strikes Lebanon Hezbollah Sites Amid Tehran’s Retaliatory Missile Attacks on US Bases

The Israel-Iran conflict has taken a dramatic turn, with reports of Israeli military strikes now extending to Lebanon, even as Iran claims to have launched missile attacks on multiple U.S. military bases and interests across the Middle East.

Afghan news outlet Tolo News reported that Israel has carried out strikes on Lebanon, expanding its operations beyond direct actions against Iranian territory. This development comes amid a broader regional crisis, where Israel and the United States have conducted coordinated attacks on Iranian sites, prompting fierce retaliation from Tehran.

At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that their forces have targeted U.S. military bases and interests in the Middle East with missile strikes. Iranian state-affiliated media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have described these actions as part of an ongoing campaign, with vows that operations will continue in response to the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive.

The strikes on U.S. facilities reportedly include key locations such as Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Explosions and air defense activations have been reported in several Gulf states, heightening fears of a wider regional war.

Advertisement

The escalation follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of "major combat operations" against Iran, with Israel focusing strikes on high-value targets including Iranian leadership and military infrastructure. Israel has declared a state of emergency as Iranian missiles have been launched toward its territory, with interceptors actively engaging incoming threats.

Lebanon, already fragile from prior conflicts involving Hezbollah and Israeli forces, now faces renewed pressure. The inclusion of Lebanese targets in Israeli operations raises concerns that Iran-aligned groups could further activate, potentially drawing the country deeper into the fray.

Advertisement