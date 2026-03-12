'No Amount of Storytelling is Going to Alter Reality': India Rejects Pak's 'Baseless Allegations' of 'Terrorism Links' | Image: Reuters, ANI, Republic

New Delhi: India has categorically dismissed Pakistan’s latest attempt to implicate New Delhi in cross-border terrorism, calling the allegations a desperate deflection tactic by a country long accused of harbouring and sponsoring terror groups.

The sharp rebuttal came from Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a regular media briefing, hours after Islamabad issued a statement accusing India of involvement in recent terror incidents on Pakistani soil.

“We reject such baseless allegations. It has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for its misdeeds. As a state sponsor of terrorism for decades, Pakistan has zero credibility when it comes to cross-border terrorism. No amount of storytelling is going to alter this reality, nor is anyone fooled by Pakistan’s assumed victimhood,” Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan’s repeated narrative of portraying itself as a victim has lost all international resonance, given its well-documented history of providing safe havens to globally designated terrorists and terror outfits.

In the same briefing, Jaiswal also addressed a separate statement issued by Pakistan criticising a recent India-Canada cooperation agreement on nuclear and export-control matters. Islamabad had claimed the deal posed proliferation risks and questioned India’s credentials.

Jaiswal rejected the criticism outright, stating: “We reject this statement made by Pakistan on the matter. India’s credentials regarding non-proliferation are impeccable and well recognised by the global community. A country with a well-documented history of clandestine nuclear proliferation can hardly preach the virtues of export controls and proliferation risks. Such ludicrous statements are nothing more than an attempt by Pakistan to distract from its own abysmal record.”

Diplomatic observers noted that Pakistan’s twin statements appear part of a coordinated effort to shift international focus away from its internal security failures and its own proliferation track record. The MEA’s response underscores New Delhi’s consistent position: India will not entertain Pakistan’s allegations until Islamabad dismantles its terror infrastructure and stops using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.