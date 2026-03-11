Israel Threatens to 'Crush' Iran's Govt, Vows to Continue Operation Until Campaign is Won | Image: Reuters, Republic

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning on Wednesday, declaring that Israel will relentlessly pursue and "crush" Iran's government, vowing to dismantle the regime's strategic capabilities "day after day, target after target."

Speaking from an underground command center in Tel Aviv during a high-level situation assessment with the Israeli Chief of Staff and senior military officials, Katz emphasized that the ongoing operation has no fixed timeline.

"This operation will continue without any time limit, as long as necessary, until we achieve all the objectives and win the campaign," he stated.

Katz framed Israel's actions not only as defensive but also as enabling potential internal change in Iran.

"We will continue to do this, also to enable the Iranian people to rise up and act and overthrow this regime. Ultimately, it is up to them," he added.

The comments come amid a sharp escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict, now in its second week following coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes that have targeted high-value assets across Iran, including in Tehran. Israel has reported conducting simultaneous airstrikes on Iranian targets and Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut, as the Iranian-backed militant group resumed drone and rocket attacks on northern Israel last week in solidarity with Tehran.

The Israeli military has repositioned troops from southern fronts to reinforce the northern border, where residents report a return to daily life under threat. Sirens blare multiple times a day, giving residents mere seconds to seek shelter amid explosions, interceptions, artillery fire, and low-flying jets. While Israel previously evacuated over 60,000 people from northern communities during earlier confrontations with Hezbollah, no new evacuation orders have been issued for the area.

On the maritime and regional front, Iran escalated its response on Wednesday by launching attacks on commercial ships across the Persian Gulf and targeting Dubai International Airport with drones. The strikes have heightened fears over global energy supplies, as the oil-rich Gulf region faces disruptions from the widening conflict.

The exchanges have drawn in Iran's proxies and raised concerns of a broader regional war, with Israel maintaining that its campaign--supported by U.S. coordination--aims to neutralize long-term threats from Tehran and its allies.