Israel Under Attack: Iran Fires Around 150 Ballistic Missiles, Israeli Defence Minister Says Tehran 'Crossed Red Lines'

In a dramatic escalation of conflict in the Middle East, Iran launched approximately 150 ballistic missiles targeting Israel in two separate barrages on June 13, 2025, prompting widespread alarm and a robust response from Israeli defenses. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the attacks struck multiple locations, which includes crowded civilian centers.

Missiles Rain Down on Israel

The IDF confirmed that Iran fired around 150 ballistic missiles in two waves, targeting various parts of Israel, including densely populated areas. Sirens blared across cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, urging residents to seek shelter in bomb shelters as explosions lit up the night sky. The IDF's advanced air defense systems, including the Iron Dome and Arrow systems, were activated to intercept the incoming missiles. Despite these efforts, at least nine impact sites were reported, with significant strikes in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service, reported that 15 people were wounded, with most in stable condition. In Tel Aviv, five individuals sustained injuries, one in moderate condition and four with light injuries caused by shrapnel. All were promptly transported to local hospitals for treatment. The strikes caused visible damage, with smoke rising over Tel Aviv’s skyline, though the full extent of the destruction is still being assessed.

Israel Vows a Strong Response

Israeli officials condemned the attacks, describing them as a direct assault on civilian populations. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared, “Iran has crossed red lines after it dared to fire missiles at civilian population concentrations in Israel.” He vowed that Israel would ensure the “Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions.”

An unnamed Israeli political source, quoted by Channel 12, cited in a Times of Israel report, issued a stern warning to Iran, stating, “Iran will pay an unbearably heavy price for its fire at civilian areas.” The source hinted at further retaliation, noting, “We know what Israel hit [in its attacks on Iranian targets today], and we know what Israel decided not to hit. And that’s the next step.” This statement suggests Israel may be planning strikes on Iranian energy and infrastructure targets, a move that could significantly escalate the conflict.

The IDF also issued a public statement on X, emphasizing the severity of the situation: “Israeli civilians are currently being targeted by the Iranian regime. The world cannot stay silent.”

U.S. Support and International Reactions

The United States played a critical role in assisting Israel during the attack, with American forces helping to intercept Iranian missiles, according to an Israeli official cited by Axios. This collaboration underscores the strong military alliance between the two nations, though the U.S. has denied direct involvement in Israel’s earlier strikes on Iran.