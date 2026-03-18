Israeli Air Force Hits ‘Command Centres’ In Tehran; ‘Wide-Scale Airstrike’ Targets Iranian Missile Array

Tel Aviv [Israel]: The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has announced the completion of a "wide-scale airstrike in Tehran," confirming that "command centres of the Iranian terror regime were attacked" during the operation.

In a post on X, the IAF detailed that the mission, which took place on Tuesday, was guided by Military Intelligence. The operation specifically targeted "command centres, sites of the ballistic missile array, and additional infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime."

Visuals released by the military include an aerial reconnaissance photograph of a large complex in Tehran. The image shows a series of industrial-style warehouses and administrative buildings, with a specific section highlighted to delineate the exact target area for the strike.

According to the statement, among the sites hit were "the headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards' security unit, responsible for handling protests and public order violations in Iran."

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The IAF further noted that the strikes successfully neutralised a "maintenance centre of the Logistics and General Support Division of the Internal Security Forces" and a "headquarters belonging to the ballistic missile array."

Beyond structural targets, the military confirmed that "several air defence systems were attacked with the aim of expanding the Air Force's air superiority over Iranian skies."

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The operation is described as a strategic effort to escalate pressure on Tehran's military capabilities. The IAF stated that the "completed strikes are part of the phase of deepening the damage to the core arrays of the Iranian terror regime and its foundations."

These IAF strikes followed a major offensive by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which reportedly struck over 100 targets in Tel Aviv. According to state broadcaster Press TV, the Iranian assault was in retaliation for the killing of Ali Larijani, a former top security official.

The IRGC strikes were launched in response to what Tehran described as unprovoked American-Israeli aggression. In a statement on Wednesday, the IRGC announced that the targets were hit during the "61st wave" of its ongoing retaliatory "Operation True Promise 4."

According to Press TV, the operation utilised multi-warhead Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles, alongside Emad and Kheibar Shekan projectiles. These were deployed to avenge the death of Larijani, who previously served as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

The IRGC claimed that during these "intense lightning strikes," the missiles hit more than 100 military and security targets in the heart of the "occupied territories" without facing "any obstruction."

The success of this stage of the reprisal was attributed by the IRGC to "the disintegration of the Zionist regime's multilayered and highly advanced air defence systems."

Press TV cited field information indicating that a "partial blackout" occurred in Tel Aviv as a result of the strikes. The report suggested that the situation made it increasingly difficult for forces on the ground to maintain control or conduct rescue operations.

The IRGC further claimed that "Operation True Promise 4" has resulted in more than 230 casualties, including those killed or injured. The retaliatory campaign began following the latest military actions initiated by Washington and Tel Aviv.

Beyond Tel Aviv, the strikes have reportedly targeted strategic sites in al-Quds, the port of Haifa, and Be'er Sheva, as well as the Negev Desert.