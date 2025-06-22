Israeli Air Force Hits Iranian Missile Launchers After Tehran’s Strike on Israeli Cities

Israel-Iran Conflict Updates: On the morning of June 22, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) have launched a fresh wave of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran.

IDF posted on X, reporting that they hit ballistic missile launchers that were “ready to launch toward Israeli territory,” along with Iranian military personnel. They also mentioned that the launchers involved in earlier attacks that same morning were quickly taken out.

This strike came just hours after Iran fired over 30 ballistic missiles in two waves, aiming at several locations in Israel, including, Tel Aviv, Haifa, and central Israel. According to reports, the missile barrage resulted in injuries to at least 16 Israelis, mostly light shrapnel wounds. Israel’s air defenses, including the Iron Dome, managed to intercept most of the incoming projectiles, although some did land in populated areas.

Rapid Escalation In Middle East

The Israeli Air Force’s strike is a part of the significant escalation that began on Saturday, June 21, when the United States joined Israel in bombing three key Iranian nuclear facilities located at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. US B-2 stealth bombers equipped with bunker-buster bombs and tomahawk missiles reportedly destroyed parts of these sites. No immediate radiation leak has been detected.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks in central and northern Israel, resulting in civilian injuries and minor damage to residential areas. Since June 13, the IDF's “Operation Rising Lion,” has dismantled a considerable portion of Iran’s missile infrastructure, over half of the launchers and numerous sites have been neutralised.

What Happens Next?

With Israel now striking Iranian missile sites and the US heavily involved in targeting nuclear sites, the conflict is at risk of rapidly escalating. Maj. Gen. GD Bakshi spoke to Republic TV about this possibility, and said that doing nothing is not an option for nations like Russia, China and Iran.