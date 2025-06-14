Israeli Airstrike Targets Army Base in Iran’s Zanjan; Massive Smoke Seen at Site: Reports | Video

Israeli fighter jets have targeted an army base in Zanjan, a city located approximately 200 miles from Tehran in northern Iran, Al Jazeera reported, citing UK-based outlet Iran International.

A video shared by Iran International English showed that significant damage has been caused to the army base.

Sharing another video, Iran International English reported that explosions also took place in Asadabad, Hamadan province.

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated that while Israel conducted precise operations targeting terror targets, Iran fired at the civilian population.

"Israel conducted precise strikes on terror targets, while operating a thousand miles away. Iran fired missiles indiscriminately toward the civilian population. One side conducts brave operations and has its civilians stay safe--the other side hides like cowards and targets civilians. That's all you need to know," Shoshani said in a post on X.

"Once again, Iranian missiles are aimed at homes, families, children all over Israel. The world can no longer treat this as Israel's problem alone. Silence is complicity," he added.

What Did Israel Say About Strikes on Iran?

On Friday, Israel launched what it described as “pre-emptive” strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated, “Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and the wider world. The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required.”