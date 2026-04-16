Israeli Airstrikes Completely Destroy Strategic Qasmiyeh Bridge Isolating South Lebanon from the North

Israeli warplanes carried out two consecutive airstrikes on Thursday, April 16, 2026, completely destroying the Qasmiyeh Bridge, the last remaining artery connecting southern Lebanon to the rest of the country.

The state-run National News Agency reported that the strategic crossing, which spans the Litani River, was targeted in the early afternoon. The bridge served as the final operational link between the Tyre region and the northern city of Sidon. Its destruction effectively isolates tens of thousands of residents and displaced persons in the south, severing the primary route for humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and commercial goods.

Military officials stated the strikes were part of an ongoing campaign to disrupt infrastructure used by Hezbollah for transporting reinforcements and military equipment. However, humanitarian organizations have expressed grave concern over the move, noting that the Qasmiyeh Bridge was a vital lifeline for civilians remaining in the conflict-hit southern districts.

Local authorities in Tyre previously warned that the city’s food and essential reserves could be exhausted within a week if this final crossing were rendered inoperable. With all seven main bridges over the Litani now destroyed or severely damaged, the southern region faces a total blockade by land, complicating rescue efforts and the delivery of life-saving assistance during one of the most intense periods of escalation in the region.



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