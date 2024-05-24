Advertisement

New Delhi: Three people were killed whereas five others sustained injuries in a shooting incident in Istanbul in Turkey in the early hours of Friday.

According to media reports, the shooting erupted between two groups at a cafe in the city. An argument between the two groups snowballed into an armed conflict which resulted in the shooting.

The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment. Reports suggested that three Israeli Arabs were among the deceased.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Reports further stated that Israel's Foreign Ministry is probing various reports that Israeli Arabs were also involved in the incident.

More details are awaited.

