Israeli Army Says Red Cross Has Confirmed It Has 7 Hostages — 2 Israelis and 5 Thai Nationals

The Israeli army says the Red Cross has confirmed that it has seven hostages — two Israelis and five Thai nationals. Their release is part of a ceasefire that began Jan. 19. It is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

The fragile deal has held for over 10 days, halting the fighting and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory. A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the truce's initial six weeks. Israel says it has received information from Hamas that eight of those hostages were either killed in Hamas' Oct.7, 2023, attack or have died in captivity.

