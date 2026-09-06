Israeli Military Says It Strikes Southern Lebanon After Hezbollah Launched Drones

The Israeli military said it was striking ​southern Lebanon early on ‌Sunday in retaliation for Hezbollah firing two drones at Israeli ​soldiers stationed in a part ​of the region it has ⁠declared a security zone.

The ​Israeli military had issued an ​evacuation warning to areas near a building in Arab Salim town ​in South Lebanon, saying ​it will strike it as it is ‌used ⁠by Hezbollah.

There was no immediate comment from the Iran-backed group.

On Friday, the Israeli military ​said it ​struck ⁠weapon storage facilities intended to be used ​by Hezbollah in south ​Lebanon.

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