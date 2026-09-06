Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Israeli Military Says It Strikes Southern Lebanon After Hezbollah Launched Drones

Israeli Military Says It Strikes Southern Lebanon After Hezbollah Launched Drones

The Israeli military struck southern Lebanon early Sunday after Hezbollah fired drones at Israeli soldiers. An evacuation warning was issued for a building used by Hezbollah. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed over 4,300 people in Lebanon.

Thomson Reuters
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Israeli Military Says It Strikes Southern Lebanon After Hezbollah Launched Drones
Israeli Military Says It Strikes Southern Lebanon After Hezbollah Launched Drones | Image: Reuters

The Israeli military said it was striking ​southern Lebanon early on ‌Sunday in retaliation for Hezbollah firing two drones at Israeli ​soldiers stationed in a part ​of the region it has ⁠declared a security zone.

The ​Israeli military had issued an ​evacuation warning to areas near a building in Arab Salim town ​in South Lebanon, saying ​it will strike it as it is ‌used ⁠by Hezbollah.

There was no immediate comment from the Iran-backed group.

On Friday, the Israeli military ​said it ​struck ⁠weapon storage facilities intended to be used ​by Hezbollah in south ​Lebanon.

Advertisement

Since ⁠March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 4,300 ⁠people ​in Lebanon.
 

Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
Published On: