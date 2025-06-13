Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls PM Modi, After Israel Strikes Iran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed today that he received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who updated him on the volatile situation in West Asia. In a tweet, Modi expressed India’s deep concern over the escalating conflicts and stressed the urgent need for peace and stability in the region. This conversation underscores India’s growing role as a voice for diplomacy amid intensifying global tensions.

A Call for Calm in a Turbulent Region

In his tweet, PM Modi shared, “Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.”

The call comes at a critical time, as Israel faces heightened conflicts with Iranian-backed groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, alongside recent strikes targeting Iran’s military infrastructure. The discussion follows a pattern of regular communication between the two leaders, with Modi and Netanyahu having spoken multiple times over the past year about the West Asian crisis. India has consistently advocated for de-escalation, condemning terrorism while supporting a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict

Context of the Call: West Asia on Edge

Netanyahu’s briefing likely focused on Israel’s recent military actions, dubbed operation Rising Lion, which included a strike on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command center in Iran, which eliminated key air force leaders of Iran. This operation was described as a preemptive move to neutralize threats from Iran’s nuclear program.