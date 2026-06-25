Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Palmachim Airbase, No Injuries Reported

Jerusalem: An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying President Isaac Herzog was forced to make an emergency landing after striking a flock of birds mid-flight. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the incident, which occurred while the presidential aircraft was travelling from a memorial event at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem to a shiva ceremony in northern Israel.

According to the military, the helicopter was hit by birds during the journey and the crew decided to land at Palmachim Airbase as a precaution. The IDF stated that the landing was executed safely and there was no damage to the aircraft or injuries to anyone on board.

Emergency Landing At Palmachim Airbase

After touching down, President Herzog and the crew transferred to a second helicopter and resumed their planned schedule without further disruption. The military stated that the affected aircraft has now been handed over to Israeli Air Force technicians for inspection and repairs so it can be returned to service quickly.

The IDF explained that the helicopter carrying the President encountered a bird strike while en route from the memorial ceremony at Mount Herzl. As a standard safety procedure, the pilots brought the aircraft down at Palmachim Airbase. “The helicopter was struck by birds and made a landing at Palmachim Airbase,” the military said, confirming that no damage or injuries were caused in the incident.

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Following the precautionary landing, President Herzog and the flight crew moved to another helicopter to complete the trip. “President Herzog and the crew moved to another helicopter and continued their flight as planned,” the IDF said.

As per the officials, the original aircraft was not left idle, with the military noting, "The helicopter was transferred to Israeli Air Force technical personnel for maintenance in order to return it to operational service as soon as possible.”

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