Netanyahu Calls for Overhaul of Israel's Police, State Attorney's Office

Jerusalem, Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called for a comprehensive overhaul of the State Attorney's Office and the police following the publication of recordings of Israel Police Investigations and Intelligence Division chief Boaz Balet, alleging politicisation of the country's law enforcement system.

In a post on X, Netanyahu reacted to recordings published by Israeli Channel 12 News (N12) journalist Amit Segal, in which Balet reportedly criticised the State Attorney's Office over its handling of criminal investigations.

"The disturbing recordings published by Amit Segal of the head of the Israel Police Investigations Division, Boaz Balet, should keep every citizen in Israel awake at night," Netanyahu said.

Quoting Balet's remarks, Netanyahu said, "'The head of the Investigations Division describes investigative methods that exist in dark regimes: 'Any reasonable person understands that these are cases put on the shelf, pressure tactics used against people. You put them in a drawer and do nothing with them for a year, then after a year you take them out and conduct further investigation.'"

Advertisement

Netanyahu also cited Balet's criticism of the State Attorney's Office for allegedly concentrating on public-corruption cases while neglecting other areas.

"'The State Attorney's Office in Israel deals with only one niche: public corruption. All the other things are as if they have nothing to do with them,'" Netanyahu quoted Balet as saying.

Advertisement

"This is chilling testimony from within about the complete politicization of the law enforcement system. The supposedly 'public corruption' cases are opened with great fanfare only against the right-wing camp, and then fall apart, as in the case of Prime Minister Netanyahu," he added.

According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu has been facing corruption proceedings in three cases since 2020, known as Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000. The cases concern allegations involving gifts from wealthy businessmen, discussions over favourable media coverage and regulatory benefits allegedly granted to telecommunications company Bezeq in exchange for favourable coverage on the Walla news website. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing in all.

As reported by 'The Jerusalem Post' on November 5, judges overseeing Netanyahu's corruption trial were considering a discussion with Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara following questions raised during former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit's testimony concerning the authorisation of investigations into the Prime Minister. The prosecution has disputed the defence's allegations of improper authorisation.

Netanyahu further alleged that the State Attorney's Office retained investigation files to exert pressure on public officials and silence them when necessary, as part of what he described as the deep state's objective of bringing down the right-wing government.

"The State Attorney's Office keeps these cases to exert pressure and silence officials when necessary, in order to advance the deep state's overarching goal--to bring down the right-wing government," he said.

Comparing the alleged practices to those of the former East German secret police, Netanyahu said, “The State Attorney's Office that Balet describes belongs in East Germany's Stasi, not in the State of Israel, where there must be full equality before the rule of law.”

Calling for changes to the country's law enforcement institutions, Netanyahu said Israel needed a thorough overhaul of the State Attorney's Office and the police.