Israeli Strike in South Lebanon Kills Three Girls & Prominent Lebanese Imam Sadiq al-Nabulsi: Reports

Beirut, Lebanon: An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon has claimed the lives of three young girls, according to local officials and Lebanon's health ministry, highlighting the heavy civilian toll in the ongoing cross-border conflict.

The incident occurred when an Israeli strike reportedly targeted a vehicle traveling between villages near the Israeli border, striking it directly and causing it to burst into flames. The victims were identified as three girls from the same family, with reports indicating they were accompanied by relatives. Additional civilians were wounded in the attack.

Local media has reported that Israeli strikes have killed a prominent Lebanese Imam named Sadiq al-Nabulsi. Further information on this is awaited.

Lebanese authorities described the strike as hitting civilian areas, prompting immediate outrage and calls for restraint. Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group active in the region, vowed retaliation, stating that Israel would "pay the price" for the deaths. The group reportedly responded with rocket fire toward northern Israeli communities shortly after the incident.

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This latest strike adds to a growing list of civilian casualties in southern Lebanon, where Israeli operations have intensified in response to cross-border attacks. Lebanese health officials have reported dozens of injuries from recent strikes in areas like Habbush and near Tyre, including damage to medical facilities.

Israeli military officials previously stated that their operations target Hezbollah infrastructure and fighters, while urging civilians to evacuate high-risk zones. The Israeli army maintains that it takes measures to minimize harm to non-combatants, though such claims are frequently disputed by Lebanese officials and international observers.

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The deaths come as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to simmer along the shared border, displacing tens of thousands on both sides and raising fears of a wider escalation. Humanitarian groups have warned of a looming crisis, with repeated calls from the United Nations for investigations into strikes that affect civilians and adherence to international humanitarian law.

Families in the affected villages reportedly mourned the loss of the young victims, with locals describing the girls as innocent lives caught in the crossfire of a protracted standoff. As tensions persist, residents in southern Lebanon remain on edge, with many fleeing northward to escape the violence.