US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Claims Iran 'Begged' for Ceasefire After 'Decisive' US Military Victory

Washington, D.C.: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared on Wednesday that Iran had pleaded for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, framing the development as a clear triumph for American and allied forces in Operation Epic Fury.

"Iran begged for this ceasefire — and we all know it," Hegseth stated during remarks highlighting the operation's outcomes.

Hegseth described the campaign as a "historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield," asserting that U.S. strikes had rendered Iran's military "combat ineffective for years." He emphasized that American forces had achieved dominance, including control over Iranian skies and the destruction of key naval and air assets.

"The world's leading state sponsor of terrorism proved utterly incapable of defending itself, its people, or its territory," Hegseth added, underscoring the scale of the setback for Tehran.

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According to the Defense Secretary, the operation marked a turning point after nearly five decades of Iranian threats to U.S. interests. "President Trump made history… with the decisive military victory we just achieved," he said, crediting the Commander-in-Chief for demonstrating "courage and resolve."

Hegseth further called the day a "big day for world peace," noting that Iran "had enough" after sustained U.S. pressure.

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The comments come amid reports of active ceasefire negotiations, with the U.S. maintaining that it will continue "negotiating with bombs" until Tehran fully complies with demands, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, dismantling ballistic missile capabilities, and abandoning nuclear ambitions.

Hegseth and President Trump have repeatedly signaled openness to a deal while stressing that military operations would intensify if Iran failed to meet terms. Earlier briefings from the Pentagon described American firepower as "increasing" while Iran's diminished significantly.

According to Iranian state media, the US accepted its ten demands to reach the ceasefire.

The key conditions include: