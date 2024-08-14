sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Israeli Strikes on Gaza Leave Children Without Parents and Parents Without Children

Published 08:04 IST, August 14th 2024

Israeli Strikes on Gaza Leave Children Without Parents and Parents Without Children

More than 10 months into its war with Hamas , Israel's relentless bombardment of the isolated territory has wiped out extended families .

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Israeli strikes on Gaza leave children without parents and parents without children
Israeli strikes on Gaza leave children without parents and parents without children | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

08:04 IST, August 14th 2024