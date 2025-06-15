Israel’s Poweful Strike Struck Two Oil Depots In Tehran, Shahran Oil Facility Up In Flames

Israel-Iran Conflict: On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Israeli forces launched one of their most intense and targeted attacks in recent weeks, striking two key oil and gas facilities in the heart of Iran’s capital, Tehran. The strikes hit the Shahran oil depot and the Shahr Rey refinery, both of which are considered vital parts of Iran’s domestic energy infrastructure. The Shahran fuel depot, located in west Tehran and housing at least eleven storage tanks, was engulfed in flames after the Israeli airstrike. Visuals shared by locals and media showed fire lighting up the Tehran skyline, and power outages were reported across northern parts of the city.

Along with the oil depot, Israeli jets also attacked Shahr Rey oil refinery in Tehran and caused massive fire and damage. Emergency response teams were sent to control the blaze and handle the fuel leakage that followed. According to local Iranian news agencies, the fire was intense, and it took several hours to bring the situation under control.

Gas facility and Defence Ministry Building Also Hit

In another serious strike, Israel reportedly targeted the Fajr Jam refinery, which plays an important role in processing natural gas from the massive South Pars gas field in southern Iran. This gas field is the largest of its kind in the world and is jointly shared with Qatar. The attack resulted in a loud explosion and dark smoke rising high into the sky, according to Iranian media outlets.

Israel also hit a portion of the South Pars gas field itself earlier in the day, increasing the impact on Iran’s crucial energy network. Another reported target was a building linked to Iran's defence ministry, although Iranian reports claimed that the damage there was minor.

Iran Responds with Missile Fire on Israel

In response to the Israeli airstrikes, Iran fired missiles at various Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa. Local Israeli media, quoting police sources, said at least one person was killed and several others were injured in the attacks. Iran’s missile strikes also reportedly hit a science research institute near Tel Aviv.

This latest exchange of attacks has raised fears of a deeper and wider conflict breaking out in the region. Both countries have carried out multiple attacks on each other since June 12, when Israel first launched a large military operation claiming to hit Iranian nuclear facilities. Since then, the tension has grown rapidly, leading to regular strikes on both sides.

US-Iran Talks Cancelled Amid Conflict

Amid the rising tensions, diplomatic efforts have also taken a hit. A scheduled round of talks between the United States and Iran, which was to be held in Oman on Sunday, was cancelled. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said there could be no dialogue when his country was under what he called “barbarous attacks” by Israel.

Conflict Began with Israeli Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

The current wave of military confrontation began on June 12 when Israel claimed it had struck nuclear-related targets inside Iran in an effort to delay or damage Tehran’s nuclear programme. That triggered an immediate response from Iran, and since then, both sides have been exchanging missile and drone attacks.