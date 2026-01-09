'It Will Be a Great Honour': Trump 'Looks Forward' to Accepting 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Personally From Winner Maria Corina Machado | Image: AP, Social Media

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be honoured to accept the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize if offered by winner María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader and activist.

"It will be a great honour," Trump responded when asked in an interview about Machado's willingness to hand it to him.

Trump also described Machado as a "very nice person."

The Venezuelan activist had dedicated the Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump while accepting it.

Earlier this week, she told a TV news outlet that she wants to give her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump "for liberating her country" pointing to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the US.

Asked whether he would accept Machado's Nobel Peace Prize she personally wants gives to him, Trump said, "She's coming in next week sometime. I look forward to saying hello to her. I have heard that she wants to do that. That would be a great honour."

Trump assertively said that he deserves to be a recipient of the honour by saying that he put out eight wars between nations. He also subtly criticised the Nobel committee in Norway for overlooking his contribution in de-escalation of tensions between nations.

"I did put out eight wars. Eight and a quarter because Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again. I will put the list up if you want. It's a hell of a list. But, I've stopped eight wars. And I think, you know, it's been a major embarrassment to Norway. Now, I don't know what Norway has to do with it but that's where the (Nobel) committee is located, a lot of Norwegian people. And it's been a very big embarrassment to the country of Norway, whether they have anything to do with it or not. I think they do. They say they don't. But, when you put out eight wars in theory, you should get one for each war because some of these wars were going on for 30 years."

He once again took credit for stopping the military escalation between India and Pakistan despite the Indian government repeatedly saying that Pakistan directly reached out to India for a ceasefire and there was no third party mediation in the truce deal reached between the two nuclear nations post Operation Sindoor.

"India, Pakistan was ready to go at it big. And these are two nuclear countries. I got that one stopped. Eight planes were shot down. They were really at it, and I got it stopped. It was a big one," he said.

He also took the credit for stopping the conflict between Rwanda and Congo and called the experience of stopping wars between countries "beautiful".

"You look at Rwanda and the Congo. They have been fighting for 30 years and I got it stopped. I got so many wars (stopped). So, it's such a beautiful thing," he said.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has frequently claimed he "deserves" the accolade, often comparing his record to that of Barack Obama, who won the prize in 2009.

Trump claimed to have stopped military escalation between nations including India-Pakistan (Ceasefire), Thailand-Cambodia, Armenia-Azerbaijan, Kosovo-Serbia, Egypt-Ethiopia, Israel-Iran, and Rwanda-Congo.

The White House also supported Trump's Nobel ambition by crediting the US President for his efforts towards achieving global stability.

“President Trump has done more for peace than everyone at the United Nations combined,” said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly.