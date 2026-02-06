Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Face Removed From Rome Church Fresco Amid Controversy

Rome: A restored fresco inside one of Rome's oldest churches was thrust into the national spotlight this week after one of its angel figures was found to bear a striking resemblance to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, prompting its face to be painted over and sparking investigations by church and state authorities, reported CNN.

The fresco, located in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina, a historic church near the Italian parliament, had been undergoing restoration after water damage when parishioners and visitors noticed that one of the angelic figures appeared to look unusually contemporary.

Photos published by local media showed the face of the cherub with features many observers said echoed those of Meloni, Italy's first female prime minister.

Church officials soon faced political and clerical backlash. Cardinal Baldo Reina, vicar-general for the Diocese of Rome, condemned the alteration, saying sacred art should not be used to promote "misused or exploited" imagery outside liturgical meaning.

Advertisement

Soon after, the parish priest, Monsignor Daniele Micheletti, ordered that the angel's face be painted over entirely ahead of midday services. "I always said that we would do it if it became divisive," Micheletti told reporters, noting that visitors were coming “to see it, not to hear Mass or pray.”

The artist responsible for the restoration, 83-year-old Bruno Valentinetti, initially denied that he had intended to depict Meloni's face, saying his goal was to "revive the lines of the original artwork."

Advertisement

A fresco inside the Basilica of St Lawrence in Lucina, in Rome, shows a cherub bearing a striking resemblance to Giorgia Meloni. Photograph: AP

However, in later statements he acknowledged the similarity, insisting it was coincidental and that the original fresco, completed in 2000 and not covered by heritage protection, had depicted ordinary cherubic features, reported CNN.

The controversy quickly drew governmental attention. Italy's Culture Ministry launched an inquiry into the restoration work, and officials said that any future painting or restoration of the angel will require formal approval from authorities including the Interior Ministry's fund for places of worship and the special superintendency overseeing Rome's cultural heritage.

For her part, Meloni responded with humor on social media, posting a photo of the now-covered fresco with the caption: "No, I definitely don't look like an angel," accompanied by a laughing emoji. Her lighthearted reaction stood in contrast to the broader debate over art, politics and religion that has gripped Italy this week.