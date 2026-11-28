Italy has approved a controversial law banning students from wearing face-covering garments, including burqas and niqabs, during school activities. The legislation, introduced under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, has attracted widespread attention, with violations carrying financial penalties of up to €1,000.

The Italian Chamber of Deputies gave its final approval to the education reform on November 26, with 142 lawmakers voting in favour, 112 opposing it and four abstaining. The Italian Senate had already approved the legislation on November 20.

What Does Italy's New Burqa And Niqab Ban Say?

Under the new rules, students will not be permitted to participate in curricular or extracurricular activities at educational institutions with their faces covered in a manner that prevents identification.

The restriction specifically affects garments such as the burqa, which covers the entire face and body, and the niqab, which covers the face while leaving the eyes visible.

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However, the law does not introduce a nationwide prohibition on wearing these garments in public spaces. The restriction is limited to educational institutions and their academic activities.

According to the provisions, individuals violating the rule could face administrative fines ranging from €200 to €1,000. In cases involving minors, the financial penalty will be imposed on their parents or legal guardians.

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The legislation also provides exceptions for certain certified medical reasons and other circumstances related to educational or training activities.

Meloni Government's Wider Education Reforms

The face-covering restriction is part of a broader education reform package introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.

One of its other significant provisions introduces a 30% cap on foreign-origin students with insufficient Italian-language proficiency in first-year classrooms. The measure is intended to promote better integration and improve language learning in schools.

The legislation also introduces Italian-language learning requirements for certain parents whose children face difficulties integrating into the country's education system.

The government has defended the reforms as measures aimed at improving integration and ensuring a common educational environment.

Opposition Raises Concerns Over New Rules

The legislation has faced criticism from opposition parties, which have questioned whether the restrictions unfairly target migrant communities and Muslim students.

During the parliamentary proceedings, opposition lawmakers displayed protest signs reading, “At school nobody is a foreigner,” expressing their disagreement with the wider education reforms.

With the legislation receiving final parliamentary approval, Italy has taken another significant step in implementing the Meloni government's education policies.