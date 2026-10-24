Italy Deploys 3,300 Personnel, Drones Ahead of Oct 24 Protests: Report

Rome: Italian authorities have stepped up security across major cities, deploying thousands of police officers and soldiers, along with drone surveillance, ahead of nationwide protests against the rising cost of living on Saturday, October 24, according to EuroNews. Rome will see around 1,500 officers deployed, while Milan is preparing to deploy approximately 1,800 police personnel, municipal officers and soldiers to manage demonstrations and prevent a recurrence of violent incidents reported on October 17 and 18.

Protests are planned in several Italian cities, including Milan, Bologna, Genoa, Turin, Rome and Florence. According to EuroNews, more than 30 mobilisations, including marches, sit-ins, assemblies and strikes, have been scheduled across the country. In Rome, the police have drawn up a security plan to manage both authorised demonstrations and spontaneous rallies announced online. Drones operated by the State Police's 1st Flight Department and aircraft from the Carabinieri will be used for surveillance, with security checks extending from public squares to railway stations.

Authorities are also monitoring online activity amid the circulation of social media guides offering advice on preparing for confrontations with police. Rome's Cybersecurity Centre is working with Digos, the specialised operational division of the Italian State Police, to monitor posts and activities on social media platforms, including Telegram, TikTok and Instagram, EuroNews reported.

In Milan, the deployment will include around 1,000 police officers and Carabinieri, 300 municipal officers and 500 soldiers, with drones also being used to monitor demonstrations. Authorised protests will be held away from the Duomo, while demonstrations have been banned in the Garibaldi and Porta Venezia districts.

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The US mission in Italy has warned that the potential for demonstrations in Milan and other major Italian cities remains high over the weekend, particularly on Saturday. It has advised people to avoid Piazza Duomo and major commercial streets, including Via Dante, Via Torino, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, Corso Buenos Aires, Corso Genova and Corso Vercelli.

The US mission also listed three planned static demonstrations in Milan: at Arco della Pace and San Vittore Prison on Friday, and at Piazza Leonardo da Vinci on Saturday. It advised people to avoid demonstrations and large crowds, monitor local media, remain aware of their surroundings and leave areas affected by protests.

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Against this backdrop, India has advised its nationals in Italy, France and Belgium to remain vigilant, exercise due caution and stay away from areas where demonstrations are taking place. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, said Indian missions in the three countries were closely monitoring developments and maintaining regular contact with members of the Indian community.

“We have our missions in France, Italy and Belgium. They are closely following the developments there. They are in regular touch with the community members. Indian nationals in these countries where protests are happening are advised to remain vigilant and exercise due caution when they are moving out and also to avoid areas where protests are happening. They must also follow local advisories which are being issued by the government,” Jaiswal said.

“Our Embassies in France and in Italy have also issued advisories for our nationals and they must follow those advisories. On our part, we remain committed to the welfare and safety of our nationals abroad,” he added. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also condemned violence during earlier demonstrations and expressed solidarity with law enforcement personnel.

In a post on X on October 18, Meloni said security personnel had faced violence from individuals who, she alleged, exploited demonstrations through organised groups to provoke confrontations and create disorder. “Once again, the women and men of the law enforcement forces have had to face the violence of criminals who, even through organised groups, exploit demonstrations to seek confrontation and sow chaos,” Meloni stated.

“To all of them goes my full solidarity and sincere thanks. Because they were there to safeguard the safety of citizens, workers, merchants, and all the people who have the right to live their city without fear and without seeing it laid to waste and set ablaze by gangs of thugs. We stand with you,” she added.

On October 17, Meloni had acknowledged the right to peaceful protest while urging political opponents to unequivocally condemn violence. “I have great respect for the thousands of people who today demonstrated peacefully, including those who took part in the mobilisation called by the CGIL, which also saw the participation of left-wing leaders. Whatever the ideas for which one demonstrates, participation is the foundation of any healthy democracy,” she said.

Referring to disturbances in Milan, Turin and Bologna, Meloni said security personnel had been targeted, individuals carrying paving blocks and tools capable of breaking glass had been intercepted, and public disorder in Bologna had prompted the preventive closure of the city's central railway hub.