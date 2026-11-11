Rome: At least ​300 schools in Italy were evacuated on ‌Wednesday after receiving the same bomb alert message, the education minister said.

The security alert came amid rising concerns ​in Europe about so-called hybrid warfare threats ​which have targeted supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and TV broadcasters.

Education ⁠Minister Giuseppe Valditara told the La7 TV ​channel that the alerts were presumed to be hoaxes, ​adding that the number of schools affected was expected to rise.

"Following a nationwide bomb alert, we wish to inform ​you that all students have been taken ​to a safe area and remain under the supervision of ‌teaching ⁠staff," one school in Rome informed parents through a messaging app.

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The large number of schools affected "demonstrates how little credibility the threat has", Valditara said.

The email ​was signed "Mikhail ​Andropov, leader ⁠of the Vilayat of Misoginistan," according to a copy of the message ​seen by Reuters.

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The same purported author ​claimed ⁠responsibility for email bomb threats sent on Friday to newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria.