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'Genocide Against Italians': Italy Evacuates at Least 300 Schools After Nationwide Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Probe

At least 300 schools across Italy were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving identical bomb threat emails, Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara said. Authorities suspect the threats are hoaxes, while police investigate the messages, which were also linked to earlier alerts in Ireland and Bulgaria.

Thomson Reuters
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'Genocide Against Italian': Over 300 Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threat
'Genocide Against Italians': 300 Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threat | Image: AP

Rome: At least ​300 schools in Italy were evacuated on ‌Wednesday after receiving the same bomb alert message, the education minister said.

The security alert came amid rising concerns ​in Europe about so-called hybrid warfare threats ​which have targeted supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and TV broadcasters.

Education ⁠Minister Giuseppe Valditara told the La7 TV ​channel that the alerts were presumed to be hoaxes, ​adding that the number of schools affected was expected to rise.

"Following a nationwide bomb alert, we wish to inform ​you that all students have been taken ​to a safe area and remain under the supervision of ‌teaching ⁠staff," one school in Rome informed parents through a messaging app.

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The large number of schools affected "demonstrates how little credibility the threat has", Valditara said.

The email ​was signed "Mikhail ​Andropov, leader ⁠of the Vilayat of Misoginistan," according to a copy of the message ​seen by Reuters.

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The same purported author ​claimed ⁠responsibility for email bomb threats sent on Friday to newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria.

Italian police forces ⁠are ​investigating the matter, a spokesperson ​for Rome police said.

Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
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