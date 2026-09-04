‘Italy-India Relationship Stronger Than Ever’: Meloni Thanks PM Modi After Record Tenure Milestone

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulations as her government set a new post-war longevity record, declaring that ties between Italy and India are “stronger than ever.”

PM Modi posted his greetings on Friday after Meloni’s administration crossed 1,413 consecutive days in office, surpassing the previous mark of 1,412 days held by Silvio Berlusconi’s second government (2001–2005). In a country that has seen 68 governments since World War II, the achievement stands out for its rarity. Meloni, Italy’s first female prime minister, took office in October 2022.“

Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy’s postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership,” Modi wrote on X. He added that her friendship had been “instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership” and expressed hope for continued close cooperation “to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries.”

Meloni replied promptly, addressing Modi as “dear @narendramodi.”

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“Thank you… for your words and for your friendship. The relationship between Italy and India is today stronger than ever,” she said. She described the Special Strategic Partnership launched during their last meeting as recognition of the bond’s importance and of the shared will “to unite the expertise of our Nations to create new opportunities for growth,” she wrote.

Meloni expressed confidence that the two countries would keep strengthening links between their continents while working side by side on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

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In a separate post marking the domestic milestone, Meloni credited Italian voters for the stability.

“This stability exists thanks to the Italians who in 2022 gave us their trust. A trust that we have never considered a blank check and that we will never take for granted,” she wrote. She listed priorities pursued by her government: increasing employment, reducing unemployment, supporting families and businesses, strengthening security, managing public finances responsibly, and restoring Italy’s weight and credibility on the international stage.