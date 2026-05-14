Jail Horror: Woman’s Lawsuit Says Guards Left Her to Labor Alone, Baby Born Lifeless on Floor, Taunted to ‘Push It Back In’

A pregnant woman screaming in pain. Fellow inmates banging on cell doors for help. A newborn baby lying silent on a cold jail floor.

That is the disturbing picture painted in a federal lawsuit filed by an Alabama woman who says jail staff ignored her for more than 24 hours while she went into labor inside a county jail.

The lawsuit, filed by 28-year-old Tiffany McElroy, accuses officials at an Alabama jail of gross neglect and cruel treatment after she allegedly gave birth without medical care while guards watched. According to the complaint, McElroy was booked into jail in May 2024 on charges linked to alleged substance use during pregnancy. Just three days after entering the facility, she says she felt her water break weeks before her expected delivery date.

The lawsuit states that McElroy immediately informed jail staff and believed she would be rushed to a hospital. Instead, she claims a guard accused her of simply wetting herself and ordered her back into her cell.

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Over the next day, McElroy says her condition became worse. She repeatedly begged staff to call emergency services as severe pain spread through her body. Other inmates allegedly joined in, shouting for help and banging on windows and tables to get the attention of jail officers. But help never came.

The complaint says jail medical staff only gave McElroy Tylenol and a diaper while she continued to suffer inside the cell block. Eventually, another inmate reportedly helped deliver the baby girl on the jail floor while prison guards stood nearby. The lawsuit says the newborn was not breathing when she was born. Two inmates then desperately tried to save the child by clearing mucus from her mouth and rubbing her body until the baby finally cried.

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Tiffany McElroy

The lawsuit also contains shocking allegations about what happened afterward. According to the filing, one guard allegedly told inmates, “Y’all should’ve pushed that motherf****g baby back in.”

McElroy claims women in the cell block were later punished for trying to help her. They were allegedly denied outdoor access, religious visits and phone privileges. The lawsuit was filed by Pregnancy Justice on behalf of McElroy and her daughter. It names 20 defendants, including jail guards, medical staff and the county sheriff responsible for overseeing the jail.

The case argues that the incident was not an isolated failure but part of a larger system where cutting costs mattered more than inmate safety and healthcare. McElroy later learned she had suffered a dangerous pregnancy complication that could have led to sepsis if untreated.

In a public statement, she described the experience as deeply traumatic. She said she feared she and her baby would die inside the jail and added that she still suffers nightmares about that day. McElroy also said she is now terrified of becoming pregnant again.

A former deputy at the jail, Kathy Youngblood, reportedly described the incident as “barbaric” in a media interview claiming that she wanted to help McElroy but was warned she could lose her job if she intervened.