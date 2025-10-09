Jaish Launches Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, Its First Female Militant Wing

New Delhi: A troubling new development from Pakistan is making global headlines. According to reports the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, who said “It would've been better if I had died too.” while expressing grief over demise of his 14 family members killed during operation Sindoor, has still not recovered from the shock and has announced the formation of its first women's brigade, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, with recruitment beginning on October 8, 2025, at the Markaz Usman-o-Ali complex in Bahawalpur. According to JeM’s propaganda platform Al-Qalam Media, Sadiya Azhar will be leading this extremist squad to incorporate women into JeM’s operational framework. She is wife of Yusuf Azhar, one of the millitants killed during Operation Sindoor on May 7.

This move appears to be Pakistan’s latest attempt to mobilize women after repeated failures of its male-led terrorist operations, including the recent Pahalgam terror attack targeting India’s security. Unfortunately, this tactic is not new for a country often accused of fostering terrorism and manipulating economically vulnerable female students for jihadist motives. Groups like ISIS, Boko Haram, Hamas, and LTTE have historically deployed women as suicide attackers, and Jaish-e-Mohammed now seems to be following suit.

Following India’s successful strikes on terrorist camps and launch pads, Pakistan is reportedly working to rebuild its terror infrastructure, strategically relocating operations to the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

