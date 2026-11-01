Jaishankar at G20: Rules Out Military Solutions to Conflicts, Calls for Energy Stability and Diversified Supply Chains

Atlanta: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has delivered India's core diplomatic message at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, emphasising peaceful dialogue, energy market stability and diversified global manufacturing supply chains. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Jaishankar detailed the proceedings of the high-level multilateral gathering, describing the diplomatic discussions across three principal plenary sessions covering geopolitical challenges, energy and food security, and resilient supply chains as engaging, open and constructive.

Reviewing the discussions during the first plenary session, Jaishankar highlighted New Delhi's firm position that ongoing global conflicts require negotiated settlements rather than military escalation. “Look, there are big conflicts today, two major conflicts which are having global ramifications,” Jaishankar noted, underlining that “there are no military solutions; we have to find a diplomatic pathway.”

He added that India's proactive advocacy for peace resonated with several participating foreign ministers during the formal meetings. Turning to economic security during the dedicated discussions on energy and food security, Jaishankar flagged serious concerns facing developing economies, warning that artificial disruptions and political interference in fuel distribution channels were causing severe hardships globally.

“This distortion of the energy markets, the politicisation of energy flows, this is something which is very harmful,” he stated, cautioning that “the Global South was bearing the brunt of the energy shortages and that something needs to be done.” Furthermore, the Minister addressed growing vulnerabilities affecting agricultural stability, pointing to grain shipment disruptions caused by bottlenecks in the Black Sea, alongside fertiliser shortages exacerbated by regional tensions in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea corridors.

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Addressing the concluding plenary session on industrial resilience, Jaishankar outlined New Delhi's approach to mitigating systemic economic shocks through greater industrial diversification. “Today we need more diversified supply chains,” Jaishankar emphasised, advocating for “more globalised, you know, more diversified production, more diversified manufacturing.”

He further stressed that the global commercial architecture must be protected against systemic vulnerabilities, pointing out that “there isn't that over concentration” and “the world is not dependent on a single geography.” Building on these themes, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on the G20 to resist “predatory practices”, promote “the right to industrialise” and work towards the “de-politicisation of markets” as the grouping's Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta concluded with a session on supply chains.

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“The @G20org #Atlanta today concluded with the Plenary III focused on Supply Chains,” EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X after the session. Outlining the issues he raised, he said, “Securing supply chains and ensuring their resilience is today central to the well-being of the global economy.”

“The right to industrialise must be promoted; predatory practices and targeting competition should be firmly resisted,” he said. EAM Jaishankar said, “Diversification and de-risking, including in connectivity, is the key to supply chain resilience, threatened by pandemics, conflicts, climate events and mishaps.”

He also said, “De-concentration of the global economy and optimisation of production across geographies can discourage the weaponisation of finance, resources, production and market share.” “The G20 should work towards de-politicisation of markets,” he said.

“G20 countries must reconcile their national interests for the collective good by promoting transparent and multiple supply chains, making the global economy truly multi-stakeholder,” EAM Jaishankar said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who hosted the meeting, also placed supply chains at the centre of the closing session. “At the closing @G20org Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, I made clear to our partners that secure supply chains are essential for growth,” Rubio said in a post on X.

“Critical trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, must remain secure and open to commerce. And we must continue to strengthen and expand critical mineral supply chains to protect our future,” he said. Earlier on Saturday, EAM Jaishankar took part in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta with Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“Pleased to participate in the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, the third this year after our earlier interactions in New Delhi and Manila,” he said on X. Among the points he underlined were “Deepening cooperation to promote supply chain resilience and ensure technology, critical minerals & energy security” and “Countering non-market practices and increased economic stresses in the Indo-Pacific.”