Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM, Reviews Bilateral Relationship Across Sectors Including Trade, Security
S Jaishankar, on Sunday, met Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha and reviewed bilateral relationship.
Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM, Reviews Bilateral Relationship Across Sectors Including Trade And Security | Image: S Jaishankar/ X
19:28 IST, June 30th 2024