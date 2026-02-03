MEA Jaishankar To Meet US Secy Marco Rubio As 18% Tariff Deal Fuels India-US Strategic Momentum

Washington, DC: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Department of State on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 pm (US local time). The meeting is part of Jaishankar's three-day visit to the United States, where he is participating in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4, hosted by Washington.

Ahead of the ministerial, the US Department of State announced that Secretary Rubio will bring together partners from across the globe to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supply chains. The gathering will focus on enhancing international collaboration to secure reliable and resilient supply chains essential for economic and national security, technological leadership, and the energy transition.

Amid this visit, Jaishankar welcomed the recent India-US trade agreement, stating he “welcomed the announcements on bilateral trade.” In a post on X, he highlighted its benefits: "This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen 'Make in India' endeavours and encourage trusted technology ties."

He added, “The opportunities in our economic engagement are truly vast, and we are confident of realising them. A robust economic relationship is the strongest foundation for our strategic partnership.” The trade pact stems from a telephone discussion between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday.

Under the deal, Washington has agreed to lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, effective immediately. PM Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction in a post on X, noting he was delighted that “Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent.” He said, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

He further observed that collaboration between two large economies and the world's largest democracies “unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.” He affirmed, "President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace."

In his social media announcement, President Trump highlighted that India would proceed to reduce "tariffs and non-tariff barriers" against the United States to zero. He added that New Delhi would increase purchases of American products, including energy, exceeding USD 500 billion. "Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent," Trump stated.

He continued, “India will 'likewise move forward to reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to ZERO.'” Trump also stated that PM Narendra Modi had agreed to significantly increase purchases of American goods, including more than USD 500 billion worth of US energy, technology, agricultural products, coal, and various other items.

He remarked, “Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people who GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most.” Trump further mentioned that their conversation addressed efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Noting this, he said, "He agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela."

He added, “This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying every week!” This India-US engagement extends beyond trade to broader strategic areas. In parallel, discussions on securing global critical mineral networks occurred earlier this month at a high-level Finance Ministerial convened by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, which included representatives from India (led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw) and other key economies to diversify supply chains, particularly for rare-earth elements.