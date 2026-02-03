'Will Benefit Companies And Workers': US Chamber Of Commerce Welcomes Progress In Us-India Trade Deal

Washington DC: The US Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday welcomed the progress of the trade deal between the United States and India, a development that American and Indian businesses have long been seeking.

Commenting on the announcement, U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark congratulated both governments for moving ahead with measures aimed at reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers. She said the steps would benefit companies and workers in both countries.

"We congratulate the U.S. and Indian governments on their announcement to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers that will benefit American and Indian companies and workers in both great nations," Clark said.

She appreciated the efforts of Donald Trump and Narendra Modi, along with officials including Ambassadors Kwatra and Gor.

Clark expressed optimism that the latest development could pave the way for a broader agreement. "We are optimistic that this is the first step toward a comprehensive trade agreement that will unlock even more private sector collaboration, and we look forward to reviewing the details of the deal," she added.

She further said that the U.S. Chamber, its U.S.-India Business Council, and its members have been strong supporters of closer trade ties between the two countries. "We look forward to partnering with both governments to implement today's announcement," Clark noted.

Last year, Clark travelled to Delhi and Mumbai, where she held meetings with Indian government officials and business leaders and called for a trade deal with India.

She highlighted that the U.S.-India economic relationship is among the most consequential in the world and said a trade agreement would benefit both economies as well as global security. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business organization, representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy.

Trump on Monday, said that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal" with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi.

In his Truth Social post, Trump referred to his conversation with PM Modi earlier in the day, noting that the Prime Minister was one of his closest friends and a powerful, respected leader of India.

Following Trump's post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on X, said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%".