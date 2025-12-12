Updated 12 December 2025 at 09:19 IST
Fresh 6.7 Magnitude Powerful Earthquake Rocks Northern Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued
A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit Japan’s northeastern coast, triggering tsunami alerts. Authorities are assessing damage and warning of aftershocks.
Tokyo: A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Japan this morning. A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook the same region earlier this week. The latest quake within the North Pacific Ocean, which hit at 11:44 AM local time (02:44 GMT), has prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue a tsunami advisory, warning of possible waves up to one metre (3.3 feet) along parts of the northern Pacific coastline, particularly in Aomori, Iwate and Hokkaido. The epicentre was located approximately 115 kilometres off the coast of Hachinohe, Japan and had a very shallow depth of 11 km.
Friday’s tremor comes on the heels of Tuesday’s 7.5-magnitude earthquake that injured at least 34 people and caused structural damage across northern Honshu.
Japan issued a megaquake advisory on Tuesday. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted that there’s a slightly increased risk of a subsequent magnitude 8 or larger quake within the next week. Officials urged residents, especially those in the coastal areas, to be prepared so they can grab an emergency bag and run as soon as possible if a bigger quake hits.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 09:11 IST