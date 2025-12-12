Fresh 6.7 Magnitude Powerful Earthquake Rocks Northern Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued

Tokyo: A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Japan this morning. A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook the same region earlier this week. The latest quake within the North Pacific Ocean, which hit at 11:44 AM local time (02:44 GMT), has prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue a tsunami advisory, warning of possible waves up to one metre (3.3 feet) along parts of the northern Pacific coastline, particularly in Aomori, Iwate and Hokkaido. The epicentre was located approximately 115 kilometres off the coast of Hachinohe, Japan and had a very shallow depth of 11 km.