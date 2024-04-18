Updated April 17th, 2024 at 20:54 IST
Japan: Earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes West Coast of Shikoku
Reported by: Digital Desk
Japan: Earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes West Coast of Shikoku | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Tokyo: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted west coast of Shikoku island on Wednesday night.
According to the initial reports, there was no threat of a Tsunami.
The quake struck at 11:14 PM.
The quake Struck at a depth of 50 kilometers. Its epicenter was in the Bungo Channel, a straight separating the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku.
Published April 17th, 2024 at 20:52 IST