Japan: Earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes West Coast of Shikoku

Tokyo: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted west coast of Shikoku island on Wednesday night.

According to the initial reports, there was no threat of a Tsunami.

The quake struck at 11:14 PM.

The quake Struck at a depth of 50 kilometers. Its epicenter was in the Bungo Channel, a straight separating the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku.

