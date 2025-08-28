Japanese Trade Negotiator Skips U.S. Trade Talk as PM Modi Heads to Japan

Tokyo: Japan’s top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, cancelled a planned visit to the United States at the last minute on Thursday. The purpose of this high-level trip was to engage in talks designed to finalize the specifics of a monumental $550 billion investment package initially offered by Tokyo. This package was presented as a strategic exchange for relief from punishing tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Japanese goods.

According to official reports, Ryosei Akazawa was scheduled to travel to Washington with the explicit objective of crafting a written confirmation that would meticulously outline the terms of the investment agreement. A central point of negotiation involved determining the precise split of investment returns between the two economic powerhouses, a detail that remains a contentious point of discussion.

This postponement of trade talks with the United States serendipitously coincides with the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Prime Modi is scheduled to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, to conduct a comprehensive review of their “Special Strategic and Global Partnership.” This wide-ranging partnership is expected to cover critical areas of mutual interest, including defense, trade, technological collaboration, and regional security dynamics. This visit marks Prime Minister Modi's eighth trip to Japan and represents his first formal meeting with Ishiba since the Japanese leader took office.

The cancellation comes at a time of mounting pressure on the Japanese government. In July, Tokyo struck a preliminary deal with Washington, agreeing to a massive pledge of U.S.-bound investment financed through government-backed loans and guarantees. In return, the U.S. agreed to reduce tariffs on Japanese imports to a rate of 15%. However, the specific contents and execution details of this investment package remain notably unclear and are the subject of ongoing negotiation.

Japan's government spokesperson, Yoshimasa Hayashi, addressed the cancellation publicly, stating, "It was found that there are points that need to be discussed at the administrative level during coordination with the American side. Therefore, the trip has been cancelled." This statement points to unresolved technical and bureaucratic hurdles that must be cleared before high-level officials can proceed.

A government source familiar with the internal negotiations indicated that Ryosei Akazawa could potentially head to Washington as early as next week, but only after these outstanding and critical issues between the two administrations are satisfactorily resolved.

PM Modi Departs For Japan, China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi on Thursday for a four-day visit to Japan and China. PM Modi will be in Japan from August 29 to 30 before leaving for China from August 31 to September 1 for the SCO summit.

Ahead of his visits to Japan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a departure note, underlining that his engagements in both countries will serve to advance India’s national priorities and strategic interests.

At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Japan to participate in the 15th Annual Summit.

“During this visit, our focus will be on shaping the next stage of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has seen consistent and meaningful growth over the past eleven years. We aim to give fresh impetus to our cooperation, broaden the scope of our economic and investment ties, and foster new collaborations in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors. This visit will also allow us to deepen the civilisational and cultural bonds that connect our peoples,” PM Modi stated in his note.

The visit also marks Modi’s first standalone trip to Japan in nearly seven years and his first bilateral annual summit with Ishiba.

Following his Japan engagement, the Prime Minister will proceed to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.