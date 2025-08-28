'Will Advance Our National Interests': PM Modi Departs For Japan, China

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi on Thursday for a four-day visit to Japan and China. Ahead of his visits to Japan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a departure note, underlining that his engagements in both countries will serve to advance India’s national priorities and strategic interests.

At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Japan to participate in the 15th Annual Summit.

“During this visit, our focus will be on shaping the next stage of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has seen consistent and meaningful growth over the past eleven years. We aim to give fresh impetus to our cooperation, broaden the scope of our economic and investment ties, and foster new collaborations in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors. This visit will also allow us to deepen the civilisational and cultural bonds that connect our peoples,” PM Modi stated in his note.

The visit also marks Modi’s first standalone trip to Japan in nearly seven years and his first bilateral annual summit with Ishiba.

Following his Japan engagement, the Prime Minister will proceed to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

“India continues to play an active and constructive role within the SCO. During our Presidency, we introduced new initiatives and fostered cooperation in innovation, healthcare, and cultural exchanges. Our commitment remains to work closely with fellow SCO members in addressing common challenges and strengthening regional cooperation. I also look forward to my meetings with President Xi Jinping, President Putin, and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit,” he said.

PM Modi will be in Japan from August 29 to 30 before leaving for China from August 31 to September 1 for the SCO summit.

SCO Summit 2025, Modi’s First China Visit in 7 Years

China is preparing to host a major diplomatic gathering as President Xi Jinping welcomes more than 20 heads of state for the SCO summit, to be held in Tianjin between August 31 and September 1. This year’s meeting also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the organisation.

The SCO, which began as a six-member bloc focusing primarily on regional security, now has ten permanent members: India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. In addition, the grouping has expanded to include 16 observer and dialogue partners and has broadened its agenda to encompass economic cooperation, defence collaboration, and infrastructure development.

This year’s summit is expected to be the largest in the organisation’s history, with leaders from over 20 countries and delegates from ten international organisations attending. Alongside India and Russia, leaders from Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkmenistan are among those expected to participate.

In China, the spotlight will be on his first visit after a gap of seven years. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the high-level gathering.

According to reports in Western media, the summit is expected to highlight “Global South solidarity” and provide Russia with an opportunity to secure a diplomatic breakthrough despite ongoing Western sanctions. Analysts believe Xi Jinping will seek to use the occasion to signal that the American-led international order is weakening and that Washington’s attempts since January to counter China, Russia, Iran, and now India have not yielded the intended results.

What’s on the Agenda for India and China?

For New Delhi, key priorities at the SCO are likely to revolve around counter-terrorism, energy security, regional stability, and connectivity. India, which became a full-fledged member of the grouping in 2017 and held its presidency during 2022-23, is expected to stress safeguarding its sovereignty while engaging in connectivity projects. At the same time, India will be looking to deepen trade and economic linkages with Central Asia.

The summit will also create opportunities for Modi to hold one-on-one discussions with leaders from China, Russia, and Central Asian nations, a critical step given the evolving global order. For India, the platform provides a balance between protecting regional interests and maintaining constructive dialogue with Beijing and Moscow.

Responding to media queries on whether a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin would take place on the sidelines of the summit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said discussions on finalising the schedule of bilateral meetings are still underway.