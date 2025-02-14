JD Vance Meets Zelenskyy in Munich As President Trump Is Keen To End Ukraine War

Munich: Days after President Donald Trump 's mega bid to end Russia-Ukraine war, Vice President JD Vance met Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich, Ukrainian President's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov informed on Friday. This comes after President Trump on February 12 in a long phone call with Putin pressed the Russian President to enter into negotiations with Kyiv to end the three -year-old war with Ukraine.

The US President confidently informed that he and Putin agreed to start negotiations to end Ukraine war immediately as Moscow also echoed same sentiments. Soon after talks with Putin, Trump called Zelenskyy and pitched the same, who too agreed to end the war, provided that Kyiv must get a fair negotiation deal.

Taking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared what he discussed with Putin saying, “As we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia-Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations.”

“We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now,” President said.

“I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful,” he added.

Trump reiterates that war wouldn't have happened if he was President

Trump once again reiterated what he has been saying for years that the war wouldn't have started if he were the President. “Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost! I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon."

