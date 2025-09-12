JD Vance Pays Emotional Tribute, Personally Escorts Charlie Kirk’s Casket Aboard Air Force Two to Arizona

Salt Lake City: In a solemn ceremony, Vice President JD Vance walked alongside the casket of the late Charlie Kirk on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of a series of official tributes to the late conservative figure.

The procession took place on the tarmac in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Kirk’s casket, escorted by a military pallbearer detail, was prepared for its journey aboard Air Force Two to return him to his home state of Arizona. Video footage of the moment captured Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, visibly emotional as the casket passed before her.

Upon the aircraft's arrival in Phoenix, Erika Frantzve deplaned Air Force Two while holding the hand of Second Lady Usha Vance. From there, his casket was transported to Hansen Memorial Chapel. Kirk will be buried in Arizona, and President Donald Trump confirmed his intention to attend the funeral services.

Trump told reporters on Thursday evening that he believed that Kirk's funeral would be held "next weekend," adding that he would attend.

Charlie Kirk's Wife Gets Emotional Upon Seeing His Casket

Erika Frantzve, the wife of the late Charlie Kirk, was seen publicly for the first time since her husband's fatal shooting at an event on the Utah Valley University campus.

A video clip showed Vance's wife and Second Lady of the US, Usha Vance, holding Erika's hand supportively as they walked down the steps of the plane together.

Both Erika and Usha Vance were dressed in black, wearing sunglasses, and holding hands as they descended the aircraft steps, followed by the Vice President. A photo of Erika was also shared by a person on X, who commented, “This is heartbreaking. God give strength to Erika Kirk and the 2 wonderful kids.”

Erika Frantzve first crossed paths with Charlie in 2019, and the two tied the knot in May 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Erika is an established real estate agent, as per her LinkedIn profile. She has yet to make a public statement after Kirk's shooting, though tributes have been pouring in for the mother of two.