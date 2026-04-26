White House Shooting: JD Vance Pulled Up By Shoulders, Rushed Out Of Washington Correspondent's Dinner | Watch

Washington: The world woke up to a startling incident on Sunday morning as a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel, attended by US President Donald Trump and the first lady, on Saturday evening (local time), grabbed global headlines. President Trump and other officials present at the venue were evacuated.

One of the videos doing the rounds on the internet is that of US Vice-President JD Vance being evacuated from the stage at the event.

The footage that has gone viral shows Vance being pulled up by his shoulders by a man, as soon as shots were heard in a Washington hotel. The clip shows him being taken to safety. Later, some men were seen rushing onto the stage, and then President Trump was escorted to safety.

The CCTV footage of the incident shared by Trump shows the suspect charging towards a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Dinner before being taken down by security personnel.

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The 24-second clip, posted by Trump on Truth Social, shows Secret Service agents taking positions. Then they turned towards him with their guns and swarmed towards the man.

Here's What Trump Said

Speaking about the incident, Trump described the attacker as a “sick” individual adding that he was swiftly overpowered by the Secret Service. “A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service,” he said.

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Trump also highlighted that it was not the first attack on his life.