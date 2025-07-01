JD Vance's Tie-Breaker Vote Clears Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Senate Hurdle

Washington: The US Senate has passed President Donald Trump's ambitious tax and expenditure cut package, known as ‘The One Big Beautiful Bill’, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. The bill sailed through the Senate with a narrow 51-50 margin, despite fierce opposition from Democrats and three Republican senators, Rand Paul, Susan Collins, and Thom Tillis. The Trump administration secured the crucial win with JD Vance's tie-breaker vote in the nail-biting vote.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for approval, where it is expected to face a tight vote in the coming days. Trump has set a July 4 Independence Day deadline for Congress to send the bill to his desk, putting pressure on House Republicans to fall in line.

What Is Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ is a comprehensive package that combines tax cuts, security measures, and social welfare reforms. Important provisions include exemptions on overtime and tips, special credits for newborns, and increased standard deductions for seniors and joint filers. The bill also allocates over $150 billion for national defence and $350 billion for border security and immigration enforcement, including funding for the border wall and deportation operations.

However, the bill has led to debate and outrage, with proponents arguing it will boost economic growth and opponents claiming it will increase the national debt. The Trump administration asserts that the bill will reduce the deficit by $2-3 trillion over the next decade, while the Senate Budget Office estimates it could lead to an additional deficit of up to $3 trillion. Elon Musk, a vocal critic of the bill, has called it "crazy" and "utterly insane and destructive".

According to the officials from the White House, the provisions in the bill will have far-reaching implications for various segments of American society. For middle- and high-income taxpayers, the bill is expected to provide tax relief, especially for those working in tipped or hourly jobs with overtime and having children. However, low-income families may face reduced access to safety-net programs, including Medicaid and food stamps.

The bill's impact on healthcare and hospitals is also big, with the Medicaid restructuring possibly hurting rural hospitals and community health clinics. The Congressional Budget Office projects the bill will add over $3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, with critics arguing that the tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations outweigh the savings from social program cuts.

The bill's provisions will have far-reaching implications for various segments of American society. Some key changes include:

Medicaid Cuts: Beneficiaries, including parents with children aged 15 and older, will be required to work or volunteer 80 hours per month to maintain coverage.

SALT Deduction Cap: The cap on state and local tax deductions will be increased to $40,000 for the next five years, providing relief to high-tax states.

Child Tax Credit: The credit will increase to $2,200 per child, although this is lower than the House version's proposed $2,500.

Controversy Surrounding The Bill

